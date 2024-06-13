Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Trading Down 4.8%

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.55 and last traded at $42.56. 100,252 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 211,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.70.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEU. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $677.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.57.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $43.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.70 million. Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 2,962.50% and a net margin of 23.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEU. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its stake in Centrus Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Centrus Energy by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

