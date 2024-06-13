ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Gap Up to $1.81

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.81, but opened at $1.86. ChargePoint shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 1,668,293 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHPT. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $3.50) on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.96.

ChargePoint Trading Down 3.3 %

Insider Transactions at ChargePoint

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.91. The company has a market cap of $740.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.74.

In other ChargePoint news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $35,595.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 421,500 shares in the company, valued at $788,205. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ChargePoint news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $35,595.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 421,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,205. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 25,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $47,453.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,359,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,412,193.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,846 shares of company stock worth $102,562. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ChargePoint

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in ChargePoint by 8.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 660,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 49,600 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 3.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 199,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 108,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 11,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 206,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

