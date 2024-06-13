Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Bought by Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Chesapeake Energy accounts for approximately 1.7% of Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Chesapeake Energy worth $7,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 1,207.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHK traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.70. The stock had a trading volume of 226,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,639. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.11. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $72.84 and a twelve month high of $93.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.50.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.