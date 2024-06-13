Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) PT Lowered to $12.00

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PLCE. StockNews.com raised Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley raised Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Children’s Place in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

PLCE opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $120.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.20. Children’s Place has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $38.03.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($7.38) earnings per share for the quarter. Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 9.64% and a negative return on equity of 128.82%. The firm had revenue of $455.03 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Children’s Place will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Children’s Place by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 2,016.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 1,004.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares in the last quarter.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

