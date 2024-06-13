Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Increases Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.74%. This is an increase from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Chimera Investment has increased its dividend payment by an average of 32.6% annually over the last three years. Chimera Investment has a payout ratio of 82.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Chimera Investment to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.3%.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Chimera Investment Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:CIM traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $11.93. The stock had a trading volume of 400,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,860. The company has a market cap of $959.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.88. Chimera Investment has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $19.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Get Our Latest Report on CIM

Chimera Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.