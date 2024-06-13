Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $3,600.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at TD Cowen from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.01% from the stock’s previous close.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,265.00 to $3,366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,250.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,865.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,181.85.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG stock traded up $72.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3,243.04. The company had a trading volume of 232,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,398. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,087.06 and its 200 day moving average is $2,697.76. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,768.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3,293.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.09 billion, a PE ratio of 68.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.25.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill are going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 55.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total transaction of $9,219,768.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,563 shares in the company, valued at $25,071,093.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 6,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,185.92, for a total value of $20,409,003.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,221,620.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total transaction of $9,219,768.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,071,093.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,164 shares of company stock worth $44,243,538. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,732,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,942,665,000 after acquiring an additional 25,238 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,125,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,575,057,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $824,217,000 after buying an additional 24,991 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 399,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $732,552,000 after buying an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 397,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,570,000 after acquiring an additional 116,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

