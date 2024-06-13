Christopher R. Drahozal Sells 2,500 Shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Stock

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) Director Christopher R. Drahozal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 449,363 shares in the company, valued at $9,463,584.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

United Fire Group Stock Performance

UFCS opened at $21.27 on Thursday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $25.55. The firm has a market cap of $538.13 million, a P/E ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.38 and its 200-day moving average is $21.99.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Fire Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is -92.75%.

UFCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of United Fire Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Fire Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UFCS. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in United Fire Group during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

