Christopher T. Metz Buys 49,310 Shares of Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Stock

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher T. Metz purchased 49,310 shares of Solo Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $97,140.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
DTC stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.95. 151,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01. Solo Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.57.
Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Solo Brands had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $85.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solo Brands, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.
DTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.20 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Solo Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Solo Brands from $4.00 to $3.05 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Solo Brands from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solo Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.54.
Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.
