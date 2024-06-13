CIBC Cuts Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Price Target to C$2.30

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$2.70 to C$2.30 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins lowered their price target on Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Transat A.T. from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Transat A.T. from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Transat A.T. currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average price target of C$2.56.

Shares of TSE:TRZ opened at C$2.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.69. Transat A.T. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$105.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.01) by C($1.10). The business had revenue of C$785.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$815.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Transat A.T. will post -4.3400002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transat A.T. Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in Europe and the Caribbean. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company also offers air transportation services; outgoing tours; and destination services, including hospitality and representation, passenger transfers, excursions, tours, sports, and other activities, as well as specialty services, such as destination weddings, teambuilding, etc.

