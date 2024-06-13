CION Investment Co. to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:CION)

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

CION Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 91.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Get CION Investment alerts:

CION Investment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CION traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $12.05. 67,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.76 million, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average is $11.31. CION Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 51.16%. The firm had revenue of $73.55 million for the quarter.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CION Investment from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CION

Insider Transactions at CION Investment

In other news, insider Gregg A. Bresner purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.78 per share, with a total value of $43,120.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,067.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CION Investment news, insider Gregg A. Bresner bought 2,000 shares of CION Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $25,020.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 52,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,758.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregg A. Bresner bought 4,000 shares of CION Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $43,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,067.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 9,729 shares of company stock worth $110,743 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CION Investment

(Get Free Report)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.