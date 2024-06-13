Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW) Short Interest Update

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 39.1% from the May 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Cipher Mining Trading Up 14.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ CIFRW traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.32. 152,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,826. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.07. Cipher Mining has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $2.25.
Cipher Mining Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cipher Mining
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.