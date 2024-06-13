Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW) Short Interest Update

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 39.1% from the May 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cipher Mining Trading Up 14.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CIFRW traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.32. 152,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,826. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.07. Cipher Mining has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $2.25.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

