Citigroup Boosts SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target to $37.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $31.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential downside of 34.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SLG. StockNews.com raised shares of SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

NYSE SLG traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,808. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.33. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $58.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 3,073.3% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

