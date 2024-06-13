Citigroup Trims Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Target Price to $529.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $554.00 to $529.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Melius downgraded shares of Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $510.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an underweight rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $600.97.

Shares of ADBE opened at $459.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $474.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $542.43.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Adobe will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Adobe by 346.2% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

