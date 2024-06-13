Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) is Glenview Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,651,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,472,302 shares during the period. Clarivate makes up about 4.9% of Glenview Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Glenview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $228,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. Exor N.V. grew its holdings in Clarivate by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Exor N.V. now owns 65,728,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,645,000 after buying an additional 33,256,346 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,975,000. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,772,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,457,000. Finally, Impactive Capital LP grew its holdings in Clarivate by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 33,108,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,161,000 after buying an additional 4,500,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Clarivate from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Clarivate from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Clarivate from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.78.

CLVT traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,524,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331,518. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.24, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.72. Clarivate Plc has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $10.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $621.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.57 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 39.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

