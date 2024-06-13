Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) is Flight Deck Capital LP’s 8th Largest Position

Flight Deck Capital LP lowered its position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,287,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,544,258 shares during the period. Clear Channel Outdoor comprises approximately 5.1% of Flight Deck Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Flight Deck Capital LP owned about 0.47% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 39.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 15,511 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 202,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 59,324 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 988,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carronade Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,580,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clear Channel Outdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.16.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE CCO traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 999,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,407. The company has a market capitalization of $679.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 3.01. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.62.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $481.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.