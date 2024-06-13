CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF) Short Interest Down 62.9% in May

CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,379,700 shares, a decline of 62.9% from the May 15th total of 3,717,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 39.1 days.

CMOC Group Stock Performance

CMCLF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.85. 13,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,729. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.72. CMOC Group has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $1.09.

CMOC Group Company Profile

CMOC Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, beneficiation, smelting, refining, and trading of copper, cobalt, molybdenum, phosphates, and other base and rare metals. The company provides import and export of goods and technology, consulting, enterprise operating and management, logistics, and transportation businesses.

