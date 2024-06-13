Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:CCHGY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.03. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Coca-Cola HBC Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.5979 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.51.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

