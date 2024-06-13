Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Stock Price Down 0.3%

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $63.07 and last traded at $63.39. Approximately 1,504,923 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 13,138,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.59.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.55.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.40. The company has a market capitalization of $271.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,962.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,774 shares of company stock worth $8,952,720 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.97% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,448,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,146 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 21.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,297,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,023,000 after buying an additional 8,733,326 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $2,808,056,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,913,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,234,000 after buying an additional 2,040,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,845,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,822,000 after buying an additional 1,963,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

