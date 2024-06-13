Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CEO Sells $3,276,000.00 in Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $3,276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,493,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,319,874.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dave Schaeffer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Dave Schaeffer sold 50,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total value of $2,972,000.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Dave Schaeffer sold 26,174 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $1,680,632.54.

CCOI stock traded down $2.41 on Thursday, reaching $52.03. The company had a trading volume of 144,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,400. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.80 and a 1 year high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.13 and its 200 day moving average is $68.23. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.19). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 114.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $266.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.13 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.45%.

CCOI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Cogent Communications from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cogent Communications from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 313.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 17.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

