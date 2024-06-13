Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.67.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $66.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $61.23 and a 1 year high of $80.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Institutional Trading of Cognizant Technology Solutions

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

