Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Shares Acquired by G2 Investment Partners Management LLC

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) by 241.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,366,163 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966,163 shares during the quarter. Cognyte Software makes up approximately 2.6% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned approximately 1.98% of Cognyte Software worth $8,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGNT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cognyte Software by 8,624.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,066 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 19,836 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cognyte Software by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,986 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cognyte Software by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,339 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CGNT. StockNews.com raised shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,169. The stock has a market cap of $574.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 1.74. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $8.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.01.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.69 million during the quarter. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

