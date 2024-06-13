Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Cognyte Software from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cognyte Software from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CGNT

Cognyte Software Stock Down 0.6 %

CGNT stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $8.08. 130,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,573. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.01. Cognyte Software has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $8.53. The firm has a market cap of $573.84 million, a PE ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 1.74.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $83.69 million for the quarter. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognyte Software will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cognyte Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cognyte Software during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Cognyte Software during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Cognyte Software by 8,624.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,066 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 19,836 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Cognyte Software by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,986 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 7,899 shares during the period. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cognyte Software

(Get Free Report)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.