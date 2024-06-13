Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Position Increased by Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 180,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 47,562 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 14,628 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $544,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 416,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 196,223 shares during the period.

NYSE UTF traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $22.94. The stock had a trading volume of 37,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,010. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.31. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $23.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

