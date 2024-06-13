Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Down 2.3%

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) traded down 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $246.00 and last traded at $249.18. 2,572,640 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 12,170,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $254.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $295.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.67.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.74 and a beta of 3.44.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 114,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.30, for a total transaction of $23,105,896.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at $943,122.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $2,826,829.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,122 shares in the company, valued at $18,223,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 114,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.30, for a total value of $23,105,896.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,122.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 398,933 shares of company stock worth $91,087,827. 23.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,726 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,395 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.