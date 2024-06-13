Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Sold by Palogic Value Management L.P.

Palogic Value Management L.P. lessened its stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Columbus McKinnon comprises about 1.8% of Palogic Value Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Palogic Value Management L.P. owned 0.37% of Columbus McKinnon worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 48,275 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 45.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 45,075 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 16.2% during the third quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 28,719 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,445,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,437,000 after acquiring an additional 27,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter worth $987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

CMCO stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.99. The company had a trading volume of 141,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,928. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.26. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 1-year low of $30.29 and a 1-year high of $45.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.28%.

Insider Transactions at Columbus McKinnon

In other news, Director Christopher J. Stephens purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.71 per share, with a total value of $58,065.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,065. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

