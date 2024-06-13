Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Trading Down 14.6%

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Get Free Report) was down 14.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. Approximately 205,130 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,049% from the average daily volume of 17,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Conifex Timber Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28. The stock has a market cap of C$15.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.64.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$40.70 million during the quarter. Conifex Timber had a negative return on equity of 23.40% and a negative net margin of 21.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Conifex Timber Inc. will post 0.0300312 EPS for the current year.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as residual products, such as wood chips, trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

