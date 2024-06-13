Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Acquired by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100,304 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Constellium worth $7,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellium in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSTM traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.26. 1,198,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,144. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Constellium SE has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.69.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 1.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CSTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Constellium in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Constellium from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

