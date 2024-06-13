Contrasting Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) & Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI)

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) and Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Oil States International and Drilling Tools International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oil States International 0 2 2 0 2.50 Drilling Tools International 0 1 0 0 2.00

Oil States International presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 98.76%. Drilling Tools International has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 48.36%. Given Oil States International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Oil States International is more favorable than Drilling Tools International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oil States International -0.35% 1.62% 1.09% Drilling Tools International 8.21% 14.88% 9.04%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Oil States International and Drilling Tools International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Oil States International has a beta of 2.65, meaning that its stock price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Drilling Tools International has a beta of -0.9, meaning that its stock price is 190% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.4% of Oil States International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of Drilling Tools International shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Oil States International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Drilling Tools International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oil States International and Drilling Tools International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oil States International $782.28 million 0.33 $12.89 million ($0.04) -100.63 Drilling Tools International $152.03 million 1.14 $14.75 million $0.43 13.51

Drilling Tools International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oil States International. Oil States International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Drilling Tools International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Drilling Tools International beats Oil States International on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle. It also provides wireline support, frac stacks, isolation tools, downhole and extended reach activity, well testing and flowback operations, sand control, and land drilling services. The Downhole Technologies segment provides oil and gas perforation systems, and downhole tools in support of completion, intervention, wireline, and well abandonment operations. This segment also designs, manufactures, and markets its consumable engineered products to oilfield service, and exploration and production companies. The Offshore/Manufactured Products segment designs, manufactures, and markets capital equipment utilized on floating production systems, subsea pipeline infrastructure, and offshore drilling rigs and vessels. Its products include flexible bearings, advanced connector systems, high-pressure riser systems, managed pressure drilling systems, deepwater mooring systems, cranes, subsea pipeline products, and blow-out preventer stack integration products. This segment also provides short-cycle products, such as valves, elastomers, and other specialty products that are used in the land-based drilling and completion markets; and other products for use in industrial, military, alternative energy, and other applications. In addition, it offers specialty welding, fabrication, cladding and machining, offshore installation, and inspection and repair services. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Drilling Tools International

Drilling Tools International Corporation provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole tool rentals, machining, and inspection services to support the global drilling and wellbore construction industry. The company also provides products are bottom hole assembly components, such as stabilizers, subs, non-magnetic and steel drill collars, hole openers, and roller reamers, as well as drill pipe and drill pipe accessories; ancillary equipment and handling tools to support its rental platform, including float valves, ring gauges, tool baskets, lift bail, lift subs, mud magnets, elevators, bracket and bail assemblies, slips, tongs, stabbing guides and safety clamps; and blowout preventers, and pressure control accessory equipment. In addition, it offers tool rental services, which consists of rental, inspection, machining, and repair services; rents downhole drilling tools used in horizontal and directional drilling of oil and natural gas; rents kellys, pip joints, work strings; maintains a fleet of rental equipment consisting of drill collars, stabilizers, crossover subs, wellbore conditioning tools, drill pipe, hevi-wate drill pipe, and tubing; rents surface control equipment, such as blowout preventers and handling tools; and provides downhole products for producing wells. Drilling Tools International Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

