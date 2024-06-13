CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Fort Baker Capital Management LP

Fort Baker Capital Management LP lowered its stake in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,600 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned 0.74% of CONX worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONX in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONX remained flat at $6.55 during midday trading on Thursday. 4 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,551. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81. CONX Corp. has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $11.35.

In related news, major shareholder Moore Capital Management, Lp sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $15,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

