CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Fort Baker Capital Management LP

Fort Baker Capital Management LP lowered its stake in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,600 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned 0.74% of CONX worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONX in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.
CONX Stock Performance
Shares of CONX remained flat at $6.55 during midday trading on Thursday. 4 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,551. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81. CONX Corp. has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $11.35.
Insider Activity at CONX
CONX Company Profile
CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CONX
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for CONX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.