Core Laboratories Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Core Laboratories in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Core Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.47 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 8.18%.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CLB. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Core Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of CLB stock opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $27.94. The company has a market cap of $870.00 million, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Laboratories

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 326,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after buying an additional 164,797 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 61,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 31,459 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 20.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,825,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 13.9% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.55%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

