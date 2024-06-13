CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Downgraded to Neutral at Wedbush

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $19.00. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.75% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for CoreCivic’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CXW. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of CoreCivic from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of CXW opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.77. CoreCivic has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.87.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $500.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.93 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 3.34%. CoreCivic’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CoreCivic will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,573.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 19,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $302,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 361,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,489,513.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,573.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXW. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CoreCivic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 77,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 99,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 67,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

