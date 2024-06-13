CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of CPS Technologies stock opened at $1.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.90 million, a PE ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.27. CPS Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average of $2.08.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $5.91 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CPS Technologies Company Profile
CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
