Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) is Gobi Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Gobi Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 364,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 46,077 shares during the quarter. Credit Acceptance accounts for 14.1% of Gobi Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Gobi Capital LLC owned 2.96% of Credit Acceptance worth $194,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth $472,516,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 644,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $296,624,000 after purchasing an additional 44,454 shares during the period. Crow s Nest Holdings LP grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 92,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,011,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 52,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,179,000 after purchasing an additional 18,960 shares during the period. Finally, Goodnow Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 77,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 2,500 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.58, for a total transaction of $1,431,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,868.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock traded down $4.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $476.80. 16,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,274. Credit Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $379.77 and a twelve month high of $616.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $511.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $524.98. The company has a current ratio of 13.79, a quick ratio of 13.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $2.47. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $508.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 42.37 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $402.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CACC

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.