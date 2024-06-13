CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading 0.9% Higher

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $379.72 and last traded at $378.04. 2,041,532 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 3,654,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $374.57.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.61.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $322.38 and a 200 day moving average of $301.39. The firm has a market cap of $93.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 730.89, a PEG ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total transaction of $1,893,030.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,702,042.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total value of $1,893,030.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,702,042.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 317,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,229,160 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

