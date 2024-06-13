Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the textile maker on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Crown Crafts has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years.

Crown Crafts Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRWS opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Crown Crafts has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $5.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.19.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

