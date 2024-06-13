Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cryptoblox Technologies Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CRYBF remained flat at $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday. 22,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,498. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11. Cryptoblox Technologies has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.54.

Get Cryptoblox Technologies alerts:

About Cryptoblox Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc focuses on developing and implementing blockchain products and services for use in financial services, battery technology and electric vehicle, phone and computer applications, and cryptocurrency sectors. It provides services for application programming interface with regards to operator look-up, customer look-up, IP information, and customer friendly user experience.

Receive News & Ratings for Cryptoblox Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryptoblox Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.