Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Cryptoblox Technologies Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CRYBF remained flat at $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday. 22,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,498. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11. Cryptoblox Technologies has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.54.
About Cryptoblox Technologies
