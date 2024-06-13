CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Receives $9.81 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.81.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CS Disco in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CS Disco from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on CS Disco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of LAW opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $366.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 2.09. CS Disco has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.36.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.52 million. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 23.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CS Disco will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,467,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in CS Disco by 424.2% during the 4th quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC now owns 282,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 228,669 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CS Disco by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,031,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,514,000 after buying an additional 82,549 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 221,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 79,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circumference Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the fourth quarter valued at $455,000. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

