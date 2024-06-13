CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the technology company on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

CSG Systems International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. CSG Systems International has a payout ratio of 27.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CSG Systems International to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.5%.

CSG Systems International Stock Performance

Shares of CSGS opened at $40.97 on Thursday. CSG Systems International has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.68 and a 200-day moving average of $49.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $270.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.66 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CSGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of CSG Systems International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CSG Systems International from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

Read More

