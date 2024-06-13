CytoMed Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GDTC) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

CytoMed Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GDTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 140.40% from the company’s current price.
CytoMed Therapeutics Stock Performance
GDTC stock opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.81. CytoMed Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 14.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
About CytoMed Therapeutics
