D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by Palogic Value Management L.P.

Palogic Value Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,578 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 121,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,495,000 after acquiring an additional 13,687 shares during the period. GRS Advisors LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 159,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,245,000 after acquiring an additional 67,748 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $1,354,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 179,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,257,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $2,824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:DHI traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.45. 1,712,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,478,099. The firm has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.08 and a twelve month high of $165.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.77.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,363 shares of company stock valued at $4,263,541 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.31.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

