Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.97

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.97 and last traded at $16.96, with a volume of 2744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.14.

Dai Nippon Printing Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.84.

About Dai Nippon Printing

(Get Free Report)

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books, including standard books, textbooks, dictionaries, e-books, and commemorative and memorial editions; magazines; digital marketing support services; BPR consulting and BPO services; information processing services; smart cards, payment-related services, card-related equipment, authentication and security services; and IC tags, holograms, business forms, catalogs, leaflets, brochures, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, and digital signage products, as well as operates events, stores, and contents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dai Nippon Printing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai Nippon Printing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.