Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Short Interest Down 36.8% in May

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 227,200 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the May 15th total of 359,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 784,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Trading Up 1.2 %

Daikin Industries,Ltd. stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.61. 313,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,896. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.70. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.02.

About Daikin Industries,Ltd.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products in Japan, the Americas, China, Asia, Europe, Europe, and internationally. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; heat reclaim ventilators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

