Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 71.9% from the May 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Daimler Truck Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTRUY traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.13. The stock had a trading volume of 18,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,242. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.74. Daimler Truck has a 1 year low of $14.96 and a 1 year high of $25.98.

Daimler Truck Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.7166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th.

Daimler Truck Company Profile

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

