Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at $28,908,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $9.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $254.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,945,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,256. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $269.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DHR

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.