Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Lowered to $180.00 at Bank of America

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Bank of America from $194.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DRI. BTIG Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $181.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.71.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DRI traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,053. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.68 and its 200-day moving average is $160.03. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $176.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.01). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,270,034.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,208 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,891 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.