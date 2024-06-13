Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DDOG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $384,986,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,524,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,742 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,619,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,955,000 after purchasing an additional 848,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Datadog by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,786,000 after purchasing an additional 651,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Datadog stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.54. 5,067,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,171,764. The company has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 373.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.81 and a 52 week high of $138.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.97 million. Equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of Datadog to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.28, for a total value of $1,954,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,851,883.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.28, for a total value of $1,954,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,851,883.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 3,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total transaction of $355,959.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 199,772 shares in the company, valued at $22,690,103.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 679,553 shares of company stock worth $80,060,728. 11.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

