Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 280,200 shares, an increase of 240.0% from the May 15th total of 82,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 552,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Decibel Cannabis Stock Performance
Shares of Decibel Cannabis stock remained flat at $0.05 on Thursday. 104,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,402. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09. Decibel Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.14.
About Decibel Cannabis
