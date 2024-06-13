Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 280,200 shares, an increase of 240.0% from the May 15th total of 82,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 552,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Decibel Cannabis Stock Performance

Shares of Decibel Cannabis stock remained flat at $0.05 on Thursday. 104,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,402. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09. Decibel Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.14.

About Decibel Cannabis

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, cannabis extracts, and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls.

