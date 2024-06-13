Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Shares Acquired by Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P.

Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Free Report) by 176.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,021,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 651,800 shares during the quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. owned about 1.26% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $16,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,876,000 after purchasing an additional 588,000 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,897,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,738,000 after purchasing an additional 190,580 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 144,097 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,194,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DCPH remained flat at $25.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.57. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $25.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 0.19.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.42% and a negative net margin of 108.86%. The firm had revenue of $45.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.99 million. Research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.60 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.60 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

