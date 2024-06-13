Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Delcath Systems from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stephens began coverage on Delcath Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Delcath Systems to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

DCTH opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77. Delcath Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). The business had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 1,080.72% and a negative return on equity of 290.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delcath Systems will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delcath Systems news, Director Gil Aharon acquired 26,882 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $100,001.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,069,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,321.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the third quarter worth $664,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth $962,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $1,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

