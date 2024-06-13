Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) to Issue $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.445 per share by the technology company on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd.

Dell Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 19.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dell Technologies to earn $8.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE DELL traded up $3.15 on Thursday, hitting $134.96. 8,259,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,146,846. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $48.63 and a 52-week high of $179.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dell Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,944,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $211,557,494.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,412,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,634,917,698.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,944,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $211,557,494.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,917,698.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 41,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $4,447,096.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,389,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,894,791,624.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,025,216 shares of company stock worth $698,471,876. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.